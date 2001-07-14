NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) honored its top energy customers today for their leadership in sustainability, community support, and energy efficiency during the third annual Excellence in Energy Awards.

The Excellence in Energy Awards recognizes NRG customers who demonstrate a strong commitment to the planning and achievement of their environmental and community goals. Through the annual celebration of these awards, NRG is shining a spotlight on successes and milestones that are shaping a better future through energy.

“We want to celebrate our customers at NRG,” said Robert Gaudette, Executive Vice President of NRG Energy, Inc. “This event is dedicated to them. We want to honor our customers for their efforts in enhancing their energy solutions and giving back to the community. Each award shows how organizations are creating a more sustainable path for both their operations and communities.”

NRG is honored to announce its 2022+Excellence+in+Energy+Award+winners.

Sustainability

Recognizing significant impact by going above and beyond standard sustainability practices to achieve notable environmental and social benefits.

Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Iron Mountain

Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Advanced Materials Division

Nucor Steel – Texas, a Division of Nucor Corporation

Community Support

Honoring philanthropic achievements and leadership in their local communities.

Ahresty Wilmington Corporation

Alief Independent School District

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

City of Houston

Energy Efficiency

Celebrating success with new technologies, solutions, and upgrades resulting in energy reduction or savings.

Avient Colorants USA, LLC

Bucher Emhart Glass

CertainTeed Gypsum Buchanan, LLC

Northampton Community College

Award submissions were provided by business customers, brokers, and NRG account managers. Congratulations to all of the organizations making significant strides on their energy journeys. NRG will continue the tradition of recognizing excellence in November 2023 for the next “Excellence in Energy” celebration.

