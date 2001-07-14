Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 23, 2022.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

