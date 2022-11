Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective November 15, 2022.

Aleixo Lustosa most recently served as Managing Director at the Brazilian Development Bank (“BNDES”), National Bank for Economic and Social Development, where she was responsible for capital markets and the execution of the Brazilian Privatization Program. Earlier in her career, she was the Chief Financial Officer of LLX Logística S.A. (currently Prumo Logística S.A.), Vice President of Finance and Control of Grupo Abril S.A., Executive Director of Globex Utilidades S.A. and Chief Investment Officer of the Petrobras’ Employee Pension Fund.

Aleixo Lustosa has a Ph.D in Finance and Master’s of Arts and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics from Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she later served as a professor of microeconomics and international relations.

“We welcome Eliane’s broad-based experience in government positions as well as in executive roles in both public and private companies in Brazil,” said Board Chair Kathleen Hyle. “Her expertise in economics, agribusiness, sustainability and logistics will bring valuable insights to Bunge as we connect farmers and consumers to deliver food, feed and fuel to the world in a sustainable way.”

Aleixo Lustosa will serve on the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee and the Audit Committee.

