VANCOUVER , BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") ( TSXV:HAN, Financial)( OTCPK:HANNF, Financial) announces the results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, BC.Shareholders holding a total of 26,610,606 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 26.09% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 11, 2022, including:

Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Ciara Talbot, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare and David Henstridge; Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and The adoption of a new Stock Option Plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of grant.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lars Dahlenborg as President, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Talbot were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Hannan Metals Limited

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru.



