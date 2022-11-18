Trust Co of Kansas recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 3699 WICHITA, KS 67201-3699

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were TCHP(8.75%), BRK.B(7.40%), and XOM(6.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trust Co of Kansas’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 27,878 shares in NYSE:LOW, giving the stock a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.76 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $208.4 per share and a market cap of $129.35Bil. The stock has returned -13.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 46,086-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $127.15 per share and a market cap of $70.28Bil. The stock has returned -26.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 65,582 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/18/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.89 per share and a market cap of $123.36Bil. The stock has returned -37.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced their investment in ARCA:TCHP by 85,548 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.69.

On 11/18/2022, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF traded for a price of $21.59 per share and a market cap of $258.86Mil. The stock has returned -37.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.65.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,803 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.68 per share and a market cap of $1,801.60Bil. The stock has returned -27.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

