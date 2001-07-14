Wipro+Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the opening of its Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit Headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, along with prominent UAE officials, visited the newly opened headquarters on its inaugural day.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Dubai reflects the emirate’s growing profile as a global hub for the world’s leading information technology companies. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His+Highness+Sheikh+Mohammed+bin+Rashid+Al+Maktoum’s vision for innovation-driven growth has made Dubai a magnet for investments from the world’s foremost players in industries driving the future of the global economy. Dubai has created a dynamic enabling infrastructure and ecosystem for the information technology industry along with regulatory frameworks designed to support innovation, entrepreneurship and business expansion. The city is also the ideal base to access some of the world’s best technology talent, which continues to gravitate to Dubai to take advantage of its rich growth opportunities and high living standards. Over the past decade, Dubai has witnessed several major global technology success stories that have further reinforced the city’s profile as a global focal point for growth and enterprise in the sector.”

Located in the heart of the bustling business establishment of One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the newly opened headquarters will lead Wipro’s expansion and investments across the UAE and APMEA. It will address the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as Financial Services, Retail, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and the Public Sector. Wipro began its operations in the Middle East in UAE in 2001 and today has a presence spread across several countries in the region. The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro, and employs over 30,000 personnel.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited, said, “We are pleased to launch our APMEA headquarters in Dubai, which opens a new chapter for Wipro in a fast-moving, technology-first market. Dubai is a gateway to the world, and its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies, makes it a great fit for us as we expand our footprint across the APMEA regions.”

Ecosystem partnerships are one of the core pillars of Wipro’s business strategy. The APMEA headquarters will include a co-innovation space, where strategic partners, including AWS, Microsoft, HPE, Informatica, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, and Snowflake, will collaborate with Wipro to co-create joint solutions that address the evolving needs of key sectors and technologies.

Bringing together the power of the Wipro group, the HQ will house locally specialized teams from Capco, its global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services, and from Designit, its strategic design and innovation company, offering the very best of Wipro’s differentiated capabilities in the region. In addition, Wipro has also introduced Lab45 in the region which is a visionary innovation space to develop ground-breaking solutions to foster and accelerate ideation with clients.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, “Establishing our headquarters here opens vast growth potential, and opportunities for synergies, across the entire region. The UAE understands the strategic value of technology, and the transformative power of digital technologies to drive change for good. Wipro shares that vision. We will be leveraging our global capabilities, local expertise, as well as our global partner ecosystem to co-create solutions for our customers in the region.”

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer – APMEA, Wipro Limited, said, “I am delighted to have Wipro as the first global company of our industry that puts three vast continents – Africa, Asia, and Oceania – under a unified leadership, headquartered in my home city of Dubai. Business exchanges between Africa and Asia are increasing significantly, creating major opportunities for Wipro. With its strategic location, its ultra-modern-infrastructure, and global mindset, Dubai is the ideal place to drive our business growth in this promising part of the world.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

