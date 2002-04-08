TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banker magazine has named Capital City Bank – a longstanding financial institution with over 125 years of community banking experience in Georgia, Florida and Alabama – one of its 2022 “Best Banks to Work For,” awarding it an overall rank of #29 out of 90 banks across the nation and #7 within the category of banks with assets more than $3 billion and less than $10 billion. The 2022 edition is the tenth list published by American Banker and the tenth consecutive year Capital City Bank has ranked among the top employers in the financial industry.

“At Capital City Bank, we place a high priority on the happiness and well-being of our associates,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Group chairman, president and CEO. “They invest in the Company by dedicating their time and talents to serving our clients, and we seek to honor their investment by taking care of them through their working years and beyond, the impact of which is evident in the average length of tenure. I am proud of our bankers and honored to have been voted ‘Best Companies to Work For’ nationally for ten consecutive years.”

Capital City Bank believes its associates are the lifeblood of the company, and as such, encourages their continual growth and advancement. The Bank offers an excellent benefits package with comprehensive insurance, an associate stock purchase plan and 401(k), paid time off and a tuition assistance plan. The Company places great value on ongoing training programs, providing incentives for associates learning new skills and getting results using technology to streamline processes.

“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that associates want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

Determining the “Best Banks to Work For” involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

Results of this year’s program are available at www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for and in the November issue of American Banker magazine.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. ( CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

