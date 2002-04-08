LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has launched Take Back Control, a new platform developed to connect women with free resources on medical cannabis and to help destigmatize the use of medical cannabis in women’s healthcare practices. The Take Back Control platform connects people with free consultations with healthcare practitioners focused on women’s health providing expert advice on medical cannabis.



Take Back Control is designed to help women make informed decisions about medical cannabis and assists them along their path to discovering how medical cannabis can play a part in their daily healthcare practices. Available now in Canada, Take Back Control simplifies the steps to meet with a healthcare practitioner to help women through their needs and challenges, providing professional guidance to help kick-start their medical cannabis health care journey.

Tilray Medical is the recognized global leader in medical cannabis and is committed to helping people take back control of their healthcare choices and treatment. Unlike some other alternatives, medical cannabis lets people become an active participant in their healthcare journey.

For more information on Take Back Control visit www.takebackcontrolnow.ca

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first EU-GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Canada, Tilray Medical Australia, Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand, Tilray Medical Europe

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things: expectations regarding the performance and scale of the Company, including Tilray Medical; and the Company’s ability to expand its offering to patients worldwide, including via Tilray Medical. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media

Kaitlin Macapagal

[email protected]

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

[email protected]



