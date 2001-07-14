EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), announced a commercial agreement with Subaru of America, Inc. to provide drivers of the 2023+Solterra+EV+SUV with the option to receive a $400 charging credit on the EVgo public fast charging network. This announcement follows the company’s previous news of becoming Subaru%26rsquo%3Bs+preferred+EV+charging+partner in the beginning of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005065/en/

2023 Subaru Solterra EV SUV charging at an EVgo public fast charging station. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Subaru and EVgo share a commitment to delivering first-in-class customer experiences and combatting climate change,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “It’s a natural fit for Subaru and EVgo to bring Solterra drivers a convenient and reliable charging experience on EVgo’s network as they start their electric journey.”

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Subaru Solterra EV SUV will have the option to select $400 of pre-paid charging credits with EVgo* or a home charger installation credit. Solterra customers will receive an email from Subaru to redeem their credit of choice.

With EVgo’s more than 850 public fast charging locations and 1,200+ L2 charging stalls, Subaru drivers will have access to more than 46,000 L2 and DC fast charge public chargers through EVgo, and its roaming partners at convenient locations across the U.S. Subaru EVgo account holders can also enjoy a seamless charging experience with Autocharge%2B and 24/7 customer support from the EVgo Charging Crew while on their urban and outdoor adventures.

“With the upcoming deliveries of the Solterra, we wanted to help provide a seamless ownership experience for drivers, and we knew that EVgo provided a strong platform for our customers,” said Robert Brennan, Electric Vehicle Sales Strategy Manager at Subaru. “Our collaboration with EVgo to offer a $400 EVgo charging credit gives our drivers more confidence in their transition to electric and the ability to choose the charging option that best fits their lifestyle.”

EVgo’s industry-leading network is powered by 100% renewable electricity, providing environmentally conscious drivers even more peace of mind. To date, EVgo stations have powered more than 280 million electric miles.

For more information around the locations of fast chargers within EVgo’s charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

*Receive $400 charging credit on the EVgo network with the purchase or lease of a new model year 2023 Subaru Solterra. The $400 complimentary credit will be applied to EVgo per-minute or per-kwh (in select regions) prepaid rates (plus applicable taxes and fees) on EVgo chargers only. Charging rates will vary by region and can be found at evgo.com/pricing. All rates are subject to change. Rates and fees will vary on non-EVgo chargers accessible through the EVgo app. Please see walk-up rates at non-EVgo chargers through the EVgo app prior to initiating a charging session. At the expiration of the offer (two years from date of purchase/lease), customer will roll over to a Pay As You Go Plan. Customers are responsible for any and all charging costs beyond the credit.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru+of+America%2C+Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru+Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru+of+Indiana+Automotive%2C+Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru+Love+Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo+eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo+Optima™, EVgo+Inside™, EVgo+Rewards™, and Autocharge%2B, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005065/en/