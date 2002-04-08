Through its strategic relationship with DEF-C, a Ukrainian defense services company, Draganfly is providing critical drone technology to Ukraine.

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, announced today that the Company is fulfilling an order for an additional 30 reconnaissance drones through its channel partner DEF-C, along with continued support from DroneAid.

Through its strategic relationship with DEF-C, a Ukrainian defense services company, Draganfly’s drone technology is being deployed to provide valuable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information.

DEF-C is a Ukrainian company of the Intecracy Group consortium, which has been involved in projects in the creation and use of unmanned aerial vehicles and solutions in the civil and defense sectors for the past decade providing a broad range of much needed products and services. DEF-C is a trusted provider to multiple Ukraine agencies.

The reconnaissance drone is a versatile, high-endurance, VTOL drone that utilizes imaging solutions to provide real-time observations to the operator along with downloadable maps for future use. The drones can be quickly and easily deployed to provide aid and assistance in hazardous and inaccessible areas.

Draganfly’s reconnaissance drones are lightweight, easy to deploy and provide fully automated flight and data capture. These drones helps improve situational awareness and can increase overall efficiency for ground resources.

“Draganfly has been helping to provide humanitarian aid since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine. Our drones are playing an increasingly important role in Ukraine by providing the technology needed to assist with crucial missions and life-saving tasks,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "We will continue to support the people of Ukraine in any way we can."

DroneAid: Ukraine is a North American non-profit campaign putting life-saving humanitarian drones and supplies on the ground and in the air in Ukraine right now. The organization supports Revived Soldiers Ukraine: a non-profit conducting humanitarian aid missions in the most devastated parts of that country.

Through creative partnerships, DroneAid is saving lives without risking lives.

