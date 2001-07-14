Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company”) today announced that Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a breakout session at the 2022 Wells Fargo 21st Annual Midstream & Utilities Symposium at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archived recording will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.excelerateenergy.com. Management will also be available onsite for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005058/en/