TT International Asset Management LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $886.00Mil. The top holdings were QFIN(15.42%), GOLD(14.59%), and BABA(14.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TT International Asset Management LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:GLOB by 305,894 shares. The trade had a 4.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.21.

On 11/18/2022, Globant SA traded for a price of $181.52 per share and a market cap of $7.58Bil. The stock has returned -42.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,440,248 shares in NAS:XP, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.85 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $17.61 per share and a market cap of $9.87Bil. The stock has returned -42.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 630,113 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.46.

On 11/18/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $67.97 per share and a market cap of $126.30Bil. The stock has returned -2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced their investment in NAS:RNW by 4,122,415 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.82.

On 11/18/2022, ReNew Energy Global PLC traded for a price of $6.05 per share and a market cap of $2.42Bil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ReNew Energy Global PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced their investment in NAS:VNET by 2,925,962 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.27.

On 11/18/2022, VNET Group Inc traded for a price of $5.45 per share and a market cap of $806.71Mil. The stock has returned -66.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VNET Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

