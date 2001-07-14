The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Cagwin, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The presentation will begin at 1:40 p.m. Mountain Standard Time and will last for approximately 30 minutes.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

