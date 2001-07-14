The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce Lightning Roulette U.S. from Evolution is the 2022 “Gaming Product of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Lightning Roulette U.S. from Evolution is a revolutionary new online live game show that redefines Live Casino by adding a new twist to the classic Roulette game and by offering players greater payouts through its advanced random number generator multipliers.

Evolution develops, produces, markets and licenses fully integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 600+ operators among its customers.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Evolution offers the industry’s most comprehensive live casino product portfolio, and its Lightning Roulette U.S. offering is very deserving of receiving the Gaming Product of the Year award. Evolution continues to set the standard in the online gaming industry by providing market-leading solutions for its partners.”

“We are absolutely delighted to have won Gaming Product of the Year,” said Jeff Millar, Evolution Chief Commercial Officer North America. “Lightning Roulette is a homegrown Evolution brand and has revolutionized the way players think about a Roulette game. Our aim with Lightning Roulette has always been to take the U.S. online gaming market by storm, deliver a phenomenal player experience, and continue to provide operators with the cutting edge in game-technology. Our team has done an amazing job with Lightning Roulette, and we’re thrilled to have been recognized by the American Gambling Awards.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

