NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank today announced the presentations from its Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held on November 16th and 17th are now available for online viewing.



The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s virtual trade booth.

November 16th

November 17th

Presentation Ticker(s) Hywin Holdings Ltd. HYW 51Talk Online Education Group : COE Lizhi Inc. LIZI Swiss Re Ltd. SSREY | SWX: SREN Hutchmed (China) Limited HCM | LSE: HCM | HKEX: 13

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank is sponsoring the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipt Investor Conference solely for informational purposes. Deutsche Bank does not prepare, review, approve or edit any presentations, statements, documents or other information or materials, whether in written, electronic or verbal form, provided by any company participating in such conference, and disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of any such information or materials. Deutsche Bank is not promoting, endorsing or recommending any company participating in the conference.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Deutsche Bank AG

Press & Media Relations

Jon Laycock

Phone: +1 212 250-9504

E-Mail: [email protected]