PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 3, 2023

21 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 18, of $0.2250 per share, payable Jan. 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of Dec. 9, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

favicon.png?sn=PH41720&sd=2022-11-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-jan-3-2023-301682707.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

