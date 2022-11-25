Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.

The 6.5% GRI applies to the following services:

Standard Delivery of parcels weighing one pound or more through the Pitney Bowes US domestic network

Standard Returns through the Pitney Bowes US domestic network

Cross-Border Delivery Services to more than 100 countries

“Our 2023 ecommerce pricing will allow Pitney Bowes to maintain capacity and performance levels across our network, while continuing to make strategic investments in our technology infrastructure,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes. “Pitney Bowes is offering a lower GRI than other major carriers, while continuing to deliver designed services with a nationwide scope, highly responsive client teams, and transparent, easier-to-forecast pricing.”

Pitney Bowes has maintained competitive prices despite inflationary pressures, rising labor and transportation costs, and while managing for the impact of COVID-19. The company continues to advance its global logistics services and capacity, investing in enhanced tracking, robotics, automation, new facilities, and an expanded owned transportation fleet.

About Pitney Bowes:

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial)is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

