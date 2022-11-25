NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (: SCU) (the “Company,” or “Sculptor Capital”) announced today that its Board formed a special committee, comprised solely of independent directors (the “Special Committee”), to explore potential interest from third parties in a transaction with the Company that maximizes value for shareholders.



The Special Committee has retained PJT Partners as its financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel. The Special Committee also approved the retention of JPMorgan to act as financial advisor to the Company.

The Special Committee reached out to Daniel S. Och and the four other former executive managing directors who had filed a books and records action in the Delaware Court of Chancery and the parties agreed that the resolution of that action would be beneficial to the process initiated by the Special Committee for the benefit of shareholders. The parties therefore have reached a settlement to provide an agreed set of additional Company books and records and dismiss the action with prejudice.

“The Board and the Special Committee are committed to conducting a process that is fair and in the best interests of shareholders and appreciate Mr. Och and his colleagues’ support for such a process. We are open to considering any potential transaction that maximizes shareholder value,” said Marcy Engel, Chair of the Board.

“We are pleased that the Board has formed a Special Committee that is dedicated to exploring potential interest from third parties in a transaction with the Company, and we will be supportive of a vigorous, independent, and thorough process that puts shareholders first,” said Mr. Och.

There can be no assurance that a transaction will be announced or completed. Neither the Company nor the Special Committee intends to comment further on the progress of its work unless the Company or the Special Committee determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital’s distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. As of November 1, 2022, Sculptor Capital had approximately $35.7 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Sculptor Capital’s website (www.sculptor.com).