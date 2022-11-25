Danielle Robinson, assistant vice president of corporate philanthropy at Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), has been named the Community Impact winner through the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES 2022 awards program. Robinson received this prestigious award in recognition of the many ways her community-focused efforts are helping to drive the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward.

“I am honored to receive this award, as it represents the years of hard work and dedication that have gone into nurturing a culture of service and giving throughout the communities Jackson associates call home,” said Robinson. “Service work is not normally glamorous; its rewards are more intangible. Volunteering nourishes the mind, body and soul as it connects us with others and brings fun, fulfillment and a strong sense of purpose to our lives. I’m proud of the work we’re doing at Jackson and our commitment to working alongside our charitable partners to tackle the most pressing issues in our communities.”

Robinson’s passion for philanthropy has helped guide Jackson’s corporate giving initiatives since she joined the company in 2006. She established Jackson’s first corporate social responsibility program and launched the Jackson Charitable Foundation in 2017, with the sole mission to advance financial education across the United States. Since then, Jackson has awarded more than $75 million in grants and matching gifts to nonprofits, increased its associate volunteer time to thousands of hours annually and reached more than 10 million students through financial literacy efforts.

Her recent accomplishments include leading the creation of Jackson’s inaugural ESG+report in 2021 and initiating a nonprofit board training program. Hundreds of Jackson associates have completed the training and Robinson’s team currently supports 81 associates who serve on nonprofit boards primarily in Chicago, Nashville and Lansing. During the pandemic, Robinson and her team quickly pivoted to help alleviate food insecurity in local communities across the country and reimagined service initiatives by implementing skills-based volunteer projects to support nonprofits while social distancing. Overall, her efforts have led to Jackson supporting more than 300 charities annually throughout 2020 and 2021.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Robinson serves as a board member for Habitat for Humanity, Capital Region and has been an active volunteer for Junior Achievement over the past 15 years, teaching financial literacy to students in classrooms throughout her local community. She also regularly volunteers with Lansing nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels, Ele’s Place and St. John’s Music Ministry.

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES recognition program celebrates top advisors, executives, firms, teams and programs by telling the stories of how they are driving the industry forward. The 2022 winners were announced on November 17 at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021, for the financial services industry. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005124/en/