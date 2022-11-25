Celanese Announces Engineered Materials Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, will increase prices for a range of products. These price increases will be effective on December 1, 2022, or as contracts otherwise allow. Additionally, individual grades may be subject to higher increases than specified below.

Base Resin

Brand / Material type

Price Increase

$ / kg
APAC

$ / kg|
AMER

€ / kg
EMEA

UHMW-PE*

GUR®

15%

15%

15%

LCP*

Vectra®, Zenite® and Thermx®

0.50

0.50

0.50

AEM

Vamac®

1.50

1.50

1.50

TPC

Hytrel®

-

0.50

0.70

PPA*

Zytel® HTN

0.30

-

-

*selected grades only

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.celanese.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005209/en/

