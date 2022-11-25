Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) has been awarded the Military Friendly Employer designation and has also received the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) Corporate Distinguished Service Award. Both awards recognize Yellow’s continued support for America’s military heroes and its focus on recruitment of veterans.

Yellow has been named a Military Friendly Employer for the second consecutive year due to its efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships that meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, and promotion of veterans and military employees.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense.”

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a Military Friendly Employer,” said Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins. “Our veterans’ programs are robust and we’re growing them every year. Our veteran colleagues make us a better company and we’re proud to have them on our team.”

At the NDTA’s annual meeting in October, Yellow received the Corporate Distinguished Service Award for its support of the NDTA Foundation . The foundation works to raise funds needed to award scholarship money to high school or college students pursuing an education in logistics, transportation or passenger travel.

“Yellow has excelled at attracting military talent and will continue to set the bar high while striving to be the employer of choice for veterans and their families,” said Yellow’s Military Engagement Program Manager Jason Schenkel.

Yellow launched the Veteran Enrichment & Troop Support (VETS) employee resource group in 2021 and focuses on the recruitment, development and support of military veterans, retirees and members of the Reserves and National Guard. VETS continues to establish initiatives that contribute to an inclusive environment within our organization.

