The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce the appointment of attorney David Rauch to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2022. Mr. Rauch will serve on the Company’s audit and compensation committees providing expertise drawn from his decades of practicing law as a business and franchise attorney and serving in executive roles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006062/en/

David Rauch joins The Alkaline Water Company’s Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We extend a very warm welcome to David Rauch as he joins The Alkaline Water Company’s Board of Directors,” said Aaron Keay, the Company’s Chairman of the Board. “David has a long career in business operations and law that will serve the Company well. We expect to benefit greatly from his fresh and discerning perspectives during this pivotal time of growth and strategic execution for The Alkaline Water Company and the Alkaline88® brand.”

Mr. Rauch is the President and General Counsel of Annexus, which creates innovative retirement income products that provide better client outcomes. He had previously served as Chief Operating Officer as well. From 1993 to 2012, he was a partner at Snell and Wilmer, handling business and franchise litigation. He received his JD from the University of California – Los Angeles (Order of the Coif) and has a B.S. in Finance from San Diego State University (summa cum laude and the Outstanding Finance Graduate of 1988).

David is involved with The Thunderbirds, the host organization of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. He served as Tournament Chairman in 2010. He was previously heavily involved in the Special Olympics of Arizona and is the Immediate Past Chair of the Barrow Neurological Foundation. He and his wife Julie support Thunderbird Charities, Barrow, and The Board of Visitors, the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona.

“It’s very exciting to be joining The Alkaline Water Company at this point in their journey,” commented Mr. Rauch. “The Company has grown so quickly and consistently in just ten short years and still has so much great upside in the future, both in the short term and further on the horizon. As the Company continues to pass new milestones and crucial inflection points in its growth, I look forward to sharing my insight and knowledge to help make it the best it can be for our clients, partners, and, above all, our shareholders.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company expects to benefit greatly from Mr. Rauch’s fresh and discerning perspectives during this pivotal time of growth and strategic execution for The Alkaline Water Company and the Alkaline88® brand; that the Company still has so much great upside in the future, both in the short term and further on the horizon; and that as the Company continues to pass new milestones and crucial inflections points in their growth, Mr. Rauch looks forward to sharing his insight and knowledge to help make it the best it can be for the Company’s clients, partners, and, above all, the Company’s shareholders

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Company’s cost-saving and margin enhancement measures will be fully implemented and, once implemented, they will be effective to reduce the Company’s annual expense and enhance the Company’s margin to the extent anticipated by the Company; that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006062/en/