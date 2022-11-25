Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) has continued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership, earning its sixth consecutive Nareit Health Care “Leader in the Light” award for superior and longstanding sustainability practices. The Company also earned Bronze in Nareit’s fourth annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Recognition Awards. Nareit presented Kelly Meissner, Vice President, Corporate ESG & Sustainability for Ventas, with the 2022 Leadership Personified award for her outstanding leadership of sustainability and ESG initiatives and for creating a positive influence within the organization and the broader REIT industry.

“Ventas continues to elevate its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance excellence, building on a strong history of sustainable practices and diversity initiatives that benefit our stakeholders, our company, our industry and our planet,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. “We have driven demonstrable progress on environmental impact consistent with our emphasis on health and safety and sustainable returns. I commend Kelly, our ESG team and the many contributors across Ventas’s businesses for their dedication to our sustainability and DE&I efforts and the results they have achieved.”

“We are thrilled to recognize our members who are setting an example for how REITs both can and should institutionalize ESG within their business management and operations,” said Fulya Kocak, Senior Vice President, ESG Issues, Nareit.

Guided by core values of integrity, transparency and accountability, Ventas is committed to elevating, innovating and intensifying its ESG practices. Notable Ventas ESG achievements include:

Named 2022 GRESB Global Listed Sector Leader for Healthcare and earned a 4 Star Rating for tenth consecutive year

Scored in the 98 th percentile of real estate companies in 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and is included in the World and North America Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

Named to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for third consecutive year

Named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for second consecutive year

Achieved LEED Gold Certification for Medical Park Tower redevelopment in Austin, TX and new development at The Assembly in Pittsburgh, PA

About the Nareit Awards: Nareit’s 2022 Leader in the Light Awards were presented to REITs in nine property sectors: Data Centers; Diversified; Health Care; Hospitality; Industrial; Office; Residential; Retail and Self-storage. Judging criteria for the Leader in the Light program became embedded in the GRESB Survey in 2012 to enable competing companies to measure their performance against a global benchmark. The 2022 Leader in the Light Awards are based on the results of the GRESB Annual Survey, as well as scored responses to supplemental questions by outside judges. Since 2017, “Leadership Personified” has been presented to an individual for his or her leadership in sustainability based on peer nominations. Winners of Nareit’s DEI Recognition Awards are selected in a blind evaluation by a panel of judges who work outside the REIT industry and have expertise in DEI. Judges evaluate companies based on their DEI programs, recent accomplishments and reporting metrics, in addition to other factors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

