BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virbela ®, an immersive technology company that’s redefining the modern workplace with its next generation of products for the metaverse and virtual reality (VR), today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech 2022 list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries. Virbela is recognized in the Metaverse and Web3 category for building a platform that is making it easy for companies to establish digital headquarters.

Virbela has pioneered an enterprise metaverse that is helping solve some of today’s biggest workplace challenges associated with a remote and dispersed workforce. Through its ecosystem of virtual worlds and campuses, the world’s most innovative companies are turning to Virbela to create customized experiences that give employees greater choice and control over how they work, connect and collaborate – including recruiting, learning and development programs, company meetings, team offsites, industry events and more.

“What a tremendous honor it is to be recognized by Fast Company and a testament to over a decade of innovation focused on improving the way we work,” said Alex Howland, President and Co-Founder of Virbela. “Creating social workplaces that are putting the psychological welfare of employees front and center is what’s driven this company from the very beginning. Watching companies like eXp Realty, DXC Technology, Fujitsu and PwC work with Virbela to transform office culture, while driving efficiencies and growing business, continues to be extremely rewarding.”

Virbela provides organizations with a virtual environment to operate and create new workflows, extending the power of their physical operations, while building strong workplace culture and community. As an early adopter, eXp Realty has grown to over 86,000 agents and employees, expanded to more than 23 international markets, and is 10 times more efficient than its peers1 in terms of operating costs since going fully remote and implementing Virbela back in 2016.

“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

See the full list of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech here and in the Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company hitting newsstands on December 6.

1 Mike DelPrete, "eXp's Business Model Advantage," June 17, 2022, https://www.mikedp.com/articles/2022/6/16/exps-business-model-advantage

