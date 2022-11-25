CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, plans to participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, 2022, and the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2022.

BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

Executive+Vice+President+and+Chief+Financial+Officer+Kyle+Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 2:50 p.m. Eastern on November 29, 2022.

Mr. Lorentzen and the CommScope Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day on November 29, 2022.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

President+and+Chief+Executive+Officer+Chuck+Treadway and Executive+Vice+President+and+Chief+Financial+Officer+Kyle+Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 11:40 a.m. Mountain on November 30, 2022.

Mr. Treadway, Mr. Lorentzen and the CommScope Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day on November 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the conferences will be available on CommScope%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005405/en/