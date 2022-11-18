PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. ( NYSE:PAG, Financial), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial trucks retailers, has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The 2022 report focuses on progress with respect to the Company's ESG initiatives, sharing certain metrics and achievements from 2021 and highlighting the Company's efforts to promote a more sustainable and equitable future.

Chair Roger Penske said, "As a leading international diversified transportation services company, we recognize it's our responsibility to ensure that Penske Automotive makes a positive impact in the communities we serve. We continue to integrate ESG initiatives into the culture of our organization to ensure we enrich our communities, minimize our environmental impact, protect the health and safety of our team members and customers and provide a diverse and inclusive workplace."

To view the Company's ESG report, visit www.penskeautomotive.com/esg

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 400,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

