PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Fontana+Unified+School+District (FUSD) in San Bernardino County, California successfully increased its graduation rate to nearly 100 percent while doubling the rate of graduates that attend college with help in part from Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Naviance+CCLR. FUSD has used Naviance for several years with students at the elementary through the high school level to gauge career interests, explore college choices, and match their personal preferences with university offerings. In addition to Naviance, FUSD has also used PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Performance+Matters to empower educators, measure student performance more effectively, and make better-informed decisions on instruction.

“Fontana’s always had a proud legacy of ensuring students graduate from high school, but saw an opportunity to prepare our students for their postsecondary careers better while they were still with us,” said Vernell Deslonde, Ed.D., Director of College and Career Readiness, Fontana Unified School District. “With support from Naviance to help our broader college, career, and life readiness program, our college-going rate went from under 25 percent to over 50 percent districtwide. Even better, our graduation rate went from 80 percent up to nearly 100 percent. The platform continues to serve as a one-stop shop for us; it even allows teachers to write their letters of recommendations in the platform.”

As a key pillar of FUSD’s ‘Every Student Successful’ initiative, Naviance is a focal point for increasing students’ access to the opportunities accompanying higher education. FUSD counselors and students have made use of Naviance’s Career Cluster Finder, StrengthsExplorer®, and SuperMatch College Search features, among its many capabilities for discovering students’ interests and purpose. Users can also receive reminders to complete their financial aid applications and benefit from progress bars to track productivity.

Notably, since implementing Naviance multiple FUSD schools saw increased financial aid application rates. At over 90 percent, FUSD’s Jurupa Hills High School was recognized by the California Department of Education’s Student Aid Commission Race to Submit campaign as one of the top 24 schools in the state with the highest financial aid application completion rates.

FUSD is located in San Bernardino County, California 46 miles east of Los Angeles as part of the state’s “Inland Empire.” The district educates over 37,000 students at its 46 schools. In 2022, 26 FUSD schools earned platinum, gold, silver, and bronze awards from the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition, recognizing their successful execution of PBIS practices to create a positive campus culture and increase student engagement.

