An old proverb says that a new broom sweeps clean. Can it clean up the chronic undervaluation at Restaurant Brands International ( QSR, Financial), the owner of Burger King and several other restaurant chains?

Restaurant Brands announced on Wednesday that it is hiring former Domino’s Pizza ( DPZ, Financial) CEO Patrick Doyle as its executive chair. Doyle was the CEO of Domino’s from 2010 to 2018 and oversaw the pizza chain’s transformation into a digital and delivery juggernaut in the quick service restaurant industry. When he took the reins of the company, its shares were trading at under $12. By the time of his exit, the stock was trading at more than at $270 per share.

Restaurant Brands is controlled by private equity firm 3G Capital Inc. It was formed in 2014 after 3G (together with Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial)) bought Tim Hortons, a coffee chain based in Canada. Tim Hortons was merged with 3G-controlled Burger King (which it had acquired in 2010). Restaurant Brands later bought Popeyes in 2017 and Fire House subs in 2021.

A high price tag

Doyle is not coming cheap. Restaurant Brands will give him a package of stock options and shares that could be worth nearly $400 million - but only if the shares appreciate by roughly 15% a year over the next five years. Doyle is also putting skin in the game. He announced that he's going to purchase 500,000 shares of Restaurant Brands, worth about $30 million, and he also agreed that he would hold these shares for the next five years. To explain Doyle's kingly pay package, Restaurant Brands said that if he receives 100% of his performance shares, that would imply billions of dollars in shareholder value creation. Underpinning that share price growth would be core restaurant growth in local economies and growing franchisee profitability of thousands of small and medium-sized business owners.

Restaurant Brands better be right, since the last two times it offered a fat pay package for the CEO got lukewarm results. According to a report in the Globe & Mail newspaper, former CEO Daniel Schwartz has made $260 million in profits from his Restaurant Brands stock options in just over 10 years. The company has paid current CEO Jose Cil nearly $55 million in the past three years, the bulk of it in stock awards. Yet, the chain has plodded behind rivals and its stock price has stagnated in the last five years, generating an anemic 2.5% total return per year (including dividends).

Doyle’s appointment comes as Restaurant Brands tries to turn around Burger King’s U.S. business. Restaurant Brands is also looking to step up its digital efforts at its other chains, which include Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. In its latest quarter, digital transactions accounted for roughly a third of system-wide sales across the company. In contrast, Domino’s generated more than half of global retail sales from digital transactions last year, largely thanks to steps taken during Doyle’s tenure. Both chains operate with the franchisor-franchisee business model, which are relatively asset light.

Did Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) have a hand in this?

It's interesting that Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square, which counts Restaurant Brands as its third-largest stock holding, also sold its remaining shares of Domino's Pizza according to its 13F report for the third quarter of 2022.

Ackman began buying his firm's position in Domino's in the first quarter of 2021 at around $370 a share, and has now sold the position at around the same price. Ackman's stated reason for his exit was that the company’s relatively high valuation in the context of a volatile market environment and desire to fund other opportunities. The polite brush off was quite a contrast from his 2021 semi-annual letter following his purchase, when Ackman waxed eloquent, "We have long admired Domino’s due to its compelling customer value proposition, best-in-class digital infrastructure, consistent track record, exceptional unit economics and world-class management team."

In contrast, Ackman has a long history with Restaurant Brands and knows it well. While he had reduced his position from mid 2017 to mid 2020, he has since started buying again and now has about 24.2 million shares as of the third quarter's end. During the third quarter, Ackman bought 371,525 shares of the stock.

Now it could just be a coincidence that Ackman divested Domino's and bought more Restaurant Brands when the latter brought Doyle on board. We haven't heard anything from Ackman on the subject, so this is all just speculation, but I have to wonder if Ackman played a role in Doyle's new role. Ackman is a big believer in getting in the right leadership with the right alignment to lead a turnaround. Ackman has deep knowledge and an eye for value in the quick service restaurant business. We saw this with his investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG, Financial). During his holding period ,Chipotle stock has nearly quadrupled.

Digital and delivery

Ackman and other investors may be hoping that Doyle can repeat the magic of his tenure at Domino's and make a king's ransom at Restaurant Brands. Doyle's most important challenge would be to accelerate digitalization at the company's restaurants. Fast food and apps go together like burgers and fries. Competitors like McDonald's ( MCD, Financial) and Starbucks ( SBUX, Financial) are pushing the envelope on digitalization with great success where Restaurant Brands currently lags. Delivery is another angle which Doyle exploited in Domino's, and here his expertise could be of great use.