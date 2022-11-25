Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 85 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Jan. 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 30, 2022.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221118005461r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005461/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles