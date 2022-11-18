RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $522.00Mil. The top holdings were WAT(2.79%), MCK(2.58%), and FISV(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 173,100-share investment in NYSE:AVTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.79 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $20.675 per share and a market cap of $13.89Bil. The stock has returned -47.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 35,407 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.42.

On 11/18/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $149.3383 per share and a market cap of $405.24Bil. The stock has returned 5.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 37,590 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.745 per share and a market cap of $1,251.78Bil. The stock has returned -35.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 37,820 shares in NYSE:BJ, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.69 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $73.36 per share and a market cap of $9.89Bil. The stock has returned 1.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-book ratio of 11.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP bought 140,380 shares of NYSE:MODG for a total holding of 458,264. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.1.

On 11/18/2022, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp traded for a price of $20.5621 per share and a market cap of $3.80Bil. The stock has returned -31.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

