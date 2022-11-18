D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $456.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.55%), WOLF(4.77%), and MSFT(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 242,350-share investment in NYSE:AVTR. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.79 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $20.675 per share and a market cap of $13.89Bil. The stock has returned -47.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 161,838 shares in NYSE:RBLX, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.36 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $31.3299 per share and a market cap of $18.76Bil. The stock has returned -75.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 43.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.52 and a price-sales ratio of 8.66.

The guru sold out of their 96,833-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.72 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $44.465 per share and a market cap of $35.23Bil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 29,042 shares in NAS:ISRG, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.77 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $262.03 per share and a market cap of $92.63Bil. The stock has returned -27.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-book ratio of 8.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.04 and a price-sales ratio of 15.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 57,497-share investment in NYSE:MKC. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.85 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $83.445 per share and a market cap of $22.35Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

