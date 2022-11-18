Claro Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

185 DARTMOUTH STREET, 6TH FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 277 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.07%), AAPL(5.50%), and MSFT(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Claro Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Claro Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 21,147 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.07 per share and a market cap of $1,254.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Claro Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 17,822 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.745 per share and a market cap of $1,251.78Bil. The stock has returned -35.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Claro Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 6,368 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/18/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $178.0508 per share and a market cap of $562.12Bil. The stock has returned -51.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-book ratio of 14.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.73 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 19,800 shares in NYSE:PLTR, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.89 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.3491 per share and a market cap of $15.23Bil. The stock has returned -65.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.25 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

During the quarter, Claro Advisors LLC bought 15,362 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 46,869. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 11/18/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.0736 per share and a market cap of $374.92Bil. The stock has returned -14.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

