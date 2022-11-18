Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5700 CORPORATE DRIVE SUITE 350 PITTSBURGH, PA 15237-5829

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 233 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(9.60%), QQQ(7.53%), and LCR(6.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 264,421 shares in ARCA:LCR, giving the stock a 6.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.78 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Leuthold Core ETF traded for a price of $29.34 per share and a market cap of $56.48Mil. The stock has returned -7.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Leuthold Core ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

During the quarter, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 10,074 shares of ARCA:VIOV for a total holding of 45,170. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.25.

On 11/18/2022, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $165.73 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

The guru established a new position worth 15,675 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.31 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $81.22 per share and a market cap of $8.14Bil. The stock has returned -33.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.34.

The guru sold out of their 6,839-share investment in NYSE:FNV. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.71 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $136.6 per share and a market cap of $26.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.13 and a price-sales ratio of 20.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,429-share investment in NYSE:FLT. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.29 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Fleetcor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $187.84 per share and a market cap of $13.87Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.