Ambassador Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 240 stocks valued at a total of $422.00Mil. The top holdings were IBD(17.68%), TPLC(4.64%), and WWJD(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ambassador Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ambassador Advisors, LLC bought 1,634,062 shares of ARCA:IBD for a total holding of 3,295,306. The trade had a 8.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.35.

On 11/18/2022, Inspire Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.95 per share and a market cap of $257.04Mil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIBL by 561,345 shares. The trade had a 3.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.92.

On 11/18/2022, Inspire 100 ETF traded for a price of $30.57 per share and a market cap of $268.54Mil. The stock has returned -21.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Inspire 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 157,780 shares. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.88.

On 11/18/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.19 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 298,549 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 11/18/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.21 per share and a market cap of $10.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FEVR by 500,279 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.24.

On 11/18/2022, Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF traded for a price of $22.31 per share and a market cap of $4.46Mil. The stock has returned -28.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

