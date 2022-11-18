Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(15.06%), IVV(7.90%), and AMZN(6.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 209,618 shares in BATS:ACIO, giving the stock a 6.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.77 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF traded for a price of $29.7425 per share and a market cap of $537.17Mil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 87,759 shares. The trade had a 5.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 11/18/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.983 per share and a market cap of $78.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 146,087 shares in BATS:OSCV, giving the stock a 4.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.56 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF traded for a price of $32.2792 per share and a market cap of $224.34Mil. The stock has returned -8.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 21,097 shares. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.84 per share and a market cap of $301.51Bil. The stock has returned -14.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 24,620 shares. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/18/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $249.1 per share and a market cap of $64.67Bil. The stock has returned -11.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

