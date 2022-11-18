SevenOneSeven Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1755 OREGON PIKE LANCASTER, PA 17601

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $43.00Mil. The top holdings were CORP(15.85%), VOO(7.85%), and MTUM(7.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 18,075 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/18/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.62 per share and a market cap of $42.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought 8,418 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 24,067. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 11/18/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $148.72 per share and a market cap of $12.17Bil. The stock has returned -20.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

The guru established a new position worth 3,080 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.0736 per share and a market cap of $374.92Bil. The stock has returned -14.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought 17,805 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 43,940. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 11/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.74 per share and a market cap of $17.12Bil. The stock has returned -4.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought 9,792 shares of ARCA:CORP for a total holding of 74,268. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.61.

On 11/18/2022, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $92.93 per share and a market cap of $746.23Mil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

