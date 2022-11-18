Horizon Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.25%), RSP(11.75%), and VTI(8.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horizon Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Horizon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ONEY by 172,857 shares. The trade had a 6.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.39.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF traded for a price of $95.7388 per share and a market cap of $864.52Mil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

Horizon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 78,965 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 11/18/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $143.76 per share and a market cap of $33.12Bil. The stock has returned -8.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Horizon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 62,723 shares. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.17 per share and a market cap of $51.11Bil. The stock has returned -6.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 12,362 shares in NAS:COST, giving the stock a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $520.14 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $519.96 per share and a market cap of $230.24Bil. The stock has returned -1.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-book ratio of 11.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Horizon Wealth Management, LLC bought 58,256 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 61,756. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.745 per share and a market cap of $1,251.78Bil. The stock has returned -35.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

