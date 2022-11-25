VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAL BATTERY METALS INC. (the "Company" or “Vital”) (CSE: “VBAM”) (FSE: “C0O”) ( “VBAMF”) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) effective November 18, 2022.



The shares trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol “VBAMF”. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “VBAM” as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol “C0O”.

This U.S. listing will provide the Company with access to a broader base of U.S. and international retail and institutional investors, ultimately providing investors with increased access to data, transparency and liquidity.

Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM) (FRA:C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 km² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

For More Information Visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Lamoureux

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

[email protected]

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the date on which the Shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Placement; the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans; the commencement of a drilling or exploration program in the future; the completion of the Placement. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



