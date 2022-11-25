The Honorable Eric Adams, Mayor of the City of New York, has proclaimed November 17, 2022 to be “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Day.”

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, Proclaims November 17, 2022 “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Day” (Photo: Business Wire)

In making this Proclamation, the Mayor noted that, “Over the past 23 years, Metropolitan Commercial Bank ('MCB' or the 'Bank') has helped low- and moderate-income individuals and families, women, minorities, and immigrants gain access to affordable housing, job training, educational opportunities, and other resources that boost the economic vibrancy and quality of life for them and the neighborhoods in which they live and work. As an essential business amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank remained open and delivered online and in-person services to New Yorkers during an incredibly challenging time.”

The Proclamation also noted that, “MCB regularly sponsors community service initiatives, gives grants to a variety of local non-profit organizations, and empowers our diverse residents through its financial literacy programs for children, teens, and adults.”

Mark R. DeFazio, President and CEO of Metropolitan Commercial Bank stated that, “We are humbled and honored by the Mayor’s Proclamation and I wish to thank our nearly 250 employees that work hard every day to provide banking products and services to the customers and the communities we serve.”

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”) is a New York City-based full-service commercial bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small businesses, private and public middle-market and corporate enterprises and institutions, municipalities and local government entities, and affluent individuals.

The Bank’s Global Payments group is an established leader in BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) services that include domestic and international: digital payments settlements; gateway to payment networks; custodian of deposits; merchant acquiring services; and global settlement agent services. The Group also is a leading national issuer of third-party debit cards. The Bank continues to grow its presence as a valued, trusted and innovative strategic partner across the worldwide fintech, payments and money services businesses.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank operates banking centers and private client offices in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck on Long Island in New York state. The Bank is ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune and one of the Top 50 Community Banks by S&P, Top 20 Commercial Lenders by ICBA for banks with an asset size of more than $1 billion and is a member of the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022.

The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal housing lender. The parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank is Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB).

For more information about Metropolitan Commercial Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at MCBankNY.com.

