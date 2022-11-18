Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

