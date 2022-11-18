Power Corp of Canada recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

751 SQUARE VICTORIA MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Z4 H2Y 2J3

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $674.00Mil. The top holdings were LEV(28.57%), LIN(8.57%), and BLU(7.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Power Corp of Canada’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 210,859 shares in NYSE:LIN, giving the stock a 8.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.21 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $334.91 per share and a market cap of $165.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.97 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 3,386,090 shares in NYSE:STLA, giving the stock a 6.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.43 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $14.93 per share and a market cap of $47.97Bil. The stock has returned -21.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 87,545 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.22 per share and a market cap of $1,798.17Bil. The stock has returned -28.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 10.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 41,189 shares in NYSE:JNJ, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.22 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $176.2 per share and a market cap of $460.67Bil. The stock has returned 11.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 109,435 shares in NYSE:TD, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.74 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $66.79 per share and a market cap of $120.99Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.