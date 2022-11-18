EVR Research LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were SMAR(10.40%), MGI(9.08%), and BASE(8.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVR Research LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EVR Research LP bought 25,000 shares of NAS:SSTI for a total holding of 625,000. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.76.

On 11/18/2022, ShotSpotter Inc traded for a price of $34.14 per share and a market cap of $416.37Mil. The stock has returned -5.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShotSpotter Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-book ratio of 7.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 97.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,780,000-share investment in NYSE:TUFN. Previously, the stock had a 10.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.48 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $12.94 per share and a market cap of $502.59Mil. The stock has returned 14.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a price-book ratio of 16.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, EVR Research LP bought 455,000 shares of NYSE:SMAR for a total holding of 1,020,000. The trade had a 4.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.88.

On 11/18/2022, Smartsheet Inc traded for a price of $28.37 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned -57.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Smartsheet Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, EVR Research LP bought 584,000 shares of NYSE:LFG for a total holding of 734,000. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.59.

On 11/18/2022, Archaea Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.87 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 22.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archaea Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.40.

The guru established a new position worth 1,767,000 shares in NYSE:UA, giving the stock a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.83 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Under Armour Inc traded for a price of $8.29 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -63.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Under Armour Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

