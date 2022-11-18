Coco Enterprises, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(31.55%), BIL(25.32%), and FLOT(7.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coco Enterprises, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 306,452 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 25.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.98 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.58 per share and a market cap of $25.96Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 272,473-share investment in ARCA:GLDM. Previously, the stock had a 10.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.28 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $34.73 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Coco Enterprises, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 105,835 shares. The trade had a 4.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $162.79 per share and a market cap of $50.95Bil. The stock has returned -6.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 40,886-share investment in ARCA:BKLN. Previously, the stock had a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.64 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.91 per share and a market cap of $4.12Bil. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 131,495 shares in ARCA:SPYD, giving the stock a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.91 during the quarter.

On 11/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $7.67Bil. The stock has returned 2.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

