Domtar Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”), as principal regulator, and the Ontario Securities Commission (collectively, the “Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities”) under Regulation 11-102 respecting Passport System and Policy Statement 11-206 respecting Process for Cease to be a Reporting Issuer Applications for an order (the “Order Sought”) to cease to be a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador (collectively, the “Jurisdictions”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005572/en/

The Company has made this application following the completion of Karta Halten B.V.'s acquisition of the Company (the “Acquisition”), as announced in the Company's news release dated November 18, 2021. If the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities grant the Order Sought, the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer in the Jurisdictions. This press release is being circulated in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 6,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Domtar is part of the Paper Excellence group of companies. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this article, and other written and oral statements made from time to time by us or on our behalf are based on current expectations and may not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events. Actual future results, including whether the Order Sought will be granted, could vary from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information in this release, and depend on regulatory developments, including actions taken by the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities and/or other regulatory bodies. As such, they are considered “forward-looking statements” which provide current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “aim”, “target”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “project”, “may”, “will”, “should” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements should be considered with the understanding that such statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, and may be affected by inaccurate assumptions. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may vary materially. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005572/en/