GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO) today announced the expiration, results and settlement of its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). $407,624,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”), which amount of Notes the company accepted and purchased on November 18, 2022 (the “Final Settlement Date”). Holders of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Time received the total consideration of $1,022.50 per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last date on which interest had been paid to, but excluding, the Final Settlement Date. $112,376,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes are outstanding on the date hereof after giving effect to the settlement of such tendered Notes.

The aggregate purchase price paid by the company was approximately $418 million. The amount paid was funded using the proceeds of a cash distribution paid by RXO, Inc. (“RXO”) to the company in connection with the separation of RXO from the company.

The Tender Offer expired at the Expiration Time and no tenders of Notes submitted after the Expiration Time are valid. The Tender Offer was subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 19, 2022 (as amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”), all of which were satisfied or waived as of the Expiration Time.

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. was the lead dealer manager (the “Lead Dealer Manager”) in the Tender Offer. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was the co-dealer manager in the Tender Offer (the “Co-Dealer Manager,” and each of the Lead Dealer Manager and the Co-Dealer Manager, a “Dealer Manager”). Global Bondholder Services Corporation served as the tender and information agent (the “Tender and Information Agent”) for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to the Lead Dealer Manager at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free), Liability Management Group Desk: (212) 723-6106 or at [email protected] Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and other related materials should be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), (212) 430-3774 (collect) or at [email protected]

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal counsel to XPO in connection with the Tender Offer.

About XPO

XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

