SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conference:

The Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Wednesday, November 30th at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time

The investor conference presentation will be webcast live for at least 60 days following the event and will be accessible through a link on the investors section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Kelly Deck

CFO

[email protected]

858-795-4260

