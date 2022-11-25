Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, disclosed in a regulatory filing its third-quarter 13F portfolio update, revealing that Trian reduced its positions in Ferguson PLC ( FERG, Financial) and Sysco Corp. ( SYY, Financial), two of its top-five holdings. The firm’s other top holdings include Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ, Financial), Janus Henderson Group PLC ( JHG, Financial) and The Wendy’s Co. ( WEN, Financial).

The New York-based firm invests in a concentrated portfolio of undervalued companies and aims to enhance long-term shareholder value through operational and strategic initiatives. Key pillars include asymmetric risk-reward; long-term, operational focus; collaborative engagement; and environmental, social and governance practices.

As of September, the firm’s $3.8-billion 13F equity portfolio contains eight stocks. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, industrials, consumer defensive and consumer cyclical, with weights of 37.15%, 36.97%, 13.40% and 12.47%.

Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Ferguson

Trian sold 1,608,430 shares of Ferguson ( FERG, Financial), slicing 12.54% of the position and 3.91% of its equity portfolio. Despite the transaction, Ferguson remains the firm’s top holding with an equity portfolio weight of 30.40%.

Shares of Ferguson averaged $116.67 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03 as of Friday.

The U.K.-based industrial distribution company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and growth.

Ferguson’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include an operating margin that has increased by approximately 6.2% per year on average over the past five years and a return on equity that outperforms more than 95% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Ferguson include Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point and Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)’s FPA Crescent Fund.

Sysco

The firm sold 1,615,617 shares of Sysco ( SYY, Financial), trimming 18.37% of the position and 3.01% of its equity portfolio. Sysco represents the company’s fourth-largest holding with a portfolio weight of 13.36%.

Shares of Sysco averaged $83.28 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86 as of Friday.

The Houston-based food service company has a GF Score of 82 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and growth.

Invesco

Trian owns 55,758,634 shares of Invesco ( IVZ, Financial), giving the stock 20.11% equity portfolio weight. The position represents the firm’s second-largest holding.

Shares of Invesco averaged $16.86 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13 as of Friday.

The Atlanta-based investment management company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10.

Invesco’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms approximately 69% of global competitors.

Janus Henderson Group

Trian owns 31,867,800 shares of Janus Henderson Group ( JHG, Financial), giving the position 17.04% equity portfolio weight. The position represents the firm’s third-largest holding.

Shares of Janus Henderson averaged $24.17 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85 as of Friday.

The U.K.-based investment management company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10, a momentum rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for growth and financial strength.

Peltz announced on Nov. 15 that he stepped down as board member of Janus Henderson Group. The board appointed Trian partner and senior analyst Brain Baldwin as an independent director to replace Peltz.

Wendy’s

Trian owns 25,333,339 shares of Wendy’s ( WEN, Financial), giving the position 12.47% equity portfolio weight. The position represents the company’s fifth-largest holding.

Shares of Wendy’s averaged $20.13 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79 as of Friday.

The Dublin, Ohio-based quick service restaurant company has a GF Score of 84 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.