Halliburton Declares Dividend

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2022 fourth quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on December 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook%2C Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

