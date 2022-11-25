The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Torrid conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) in July 2021, selling 12.65 million shares at $21 per share.

On December 8, 2021, Torrid announced its third quarter 2021 financial results, and disclosed that sales had increased only 14% year-over-year, compared to a reported 108% increase for the first quarter of 2021. The Company also lowered its annual guidance. On this news, Torrid’s stock price fell $4.37, or 27.9%, to close at $11.28 per share on December 9, 2021.

On January 10, 2022, Torrid issued a press release further lowering the Company’s sales and earning guidance. On this news, Torrid’s stock price fell $2.50, or 23.4%, to close at $8.20 per share on January 10, 2022, there injuring investors further.

Then, on March 17, 2022, Torrid released its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, revealing that sales growth had continued to decelerate to just 4.5% growth during the quarter, with the Company’s adjusted EBITDA margin falling to only 9% of net sales due to supply chain disruptions and increased transportation and product costs.

On September 7, 2022, Torrid released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revising the Company’s annual 2022 net sales guidance from a range of $1.3 billion to $1.365 billion to a range of $1.26 billion to $1.3 billion, as well as revising its annual 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance from a range of $195 million to $220 million to a range of $160 million to $175 million.

By the end of September 2022, Torrid’s stock price fell to a low of $4.06 per share, more than 80% below the IPO price.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Torrid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005620/en/