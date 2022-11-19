Citizens Business Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $410.00Mil. The top holdings were IWR(11.02%), VEA(7.83%), and CVBF(6.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Citizens Business Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 239,500-share investment in ARCA:SJNK. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.51 during the quarter.

On 11/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.44 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

Citizens Business Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 119,141 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.37.

On 11/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.97 per share and a market cap of $67.23Bil. The stock has returned -21.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Citizens Business Bank reduced their investment in NAS:FANG by 26,655 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.04.

On 11/19/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $156.22 per share and a market cap of $27.49Bil. The stock has returned 53.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Citizens Business Bank bought 12,700 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 23,157. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.29.

On 11/19/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $273.37 per share and a market cap of $200.22Bil. The stock has returned 10.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 26,759-share investment in NYSE:DRI. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.01 during the quarter.

On 11/19/2022, Darden Restaurants Inc traded for a price of $147.14 per share and a market cap of $18.01Bil. The stock has returned 4.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darden Restaurants Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-book ratio of 8.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

